Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock remained flat at $9.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,633,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,017,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

