GAP (NYSE:GPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.64

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1437436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPS. Citigroup raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,089.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GAP by 31.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth $290,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

