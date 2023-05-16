GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Update

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.1 days.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of GCC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
OTCMKTS:GCWOF remained flat at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63. GCC has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
