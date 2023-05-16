General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 4,337,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,021,899. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

