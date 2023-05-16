Genus (LON:GNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($56.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.89% from the company’s current price.

Genus Trading Down 0.9 %

LON GNS traded down GBX 24 ($0.30) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,544 ($31.87). The stock had a trading volume of 193,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,811.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,907.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. Genus has a one year low of GBX 2,196 ($27.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,364 ($42.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,892.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

In other Genus news, insider Alison Henriksen acquired 1,658 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,999 ($37.57) per share, with a total value of £49,723.42 ($62,286.63). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

