Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $387,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,818,000 after acquiring an additional 172,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total transaction of $9,297,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,311.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total transaction of $9,297,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,311.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,163 shares of company stock worth $34,546,064. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TransDigm Group stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $809.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,206. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $816.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $745.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

