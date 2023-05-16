Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,337,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH remained flat at $76.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

