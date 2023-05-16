Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230,873. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

