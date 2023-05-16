Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.09. 97,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,476. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,516 shares of company stock worth $18,551,964. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.