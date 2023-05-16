Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $6.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,364.00. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,074. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,304.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,314.52. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.