Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 1,117 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,580,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26,353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,515,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 279,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,073 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. 22,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,801. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

