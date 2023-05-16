Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 6,677 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 60.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after buying an additional 4,748,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 1,158,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,433,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

