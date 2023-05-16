Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $166.65. 91,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,612. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

