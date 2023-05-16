Glantus’ (GLAN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Glantus Trading Up 6.7 %

LON:GLAN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8 ($0.10). 525,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,874. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33. Glantus has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.90 ($0.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith purchased 100,000 shares of Glantus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,768.63). 44.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Glantus

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

