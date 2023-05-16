Glenn D. Fogel Sells 750 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,646.32. The stock had a trading volume of 225,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,593.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,322.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

