Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

