Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 283,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the period.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.