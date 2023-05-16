Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 3,682,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,091,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 88.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Monroe III bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 197.4% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Plustick Management LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 10,050,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

