GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,573,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,359,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,250 shares in the company, valued at $145,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,493,500 shares of company stock worth $3,012,495. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of GLYC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 453,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.12.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates.

