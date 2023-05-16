GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.25

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 75438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,018 shares of company stock valued at $784,983. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 3,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GMS by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 207,315 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.