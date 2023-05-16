GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading 14.3% Higher

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating) traded up 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 591,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 53,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

GMV Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

