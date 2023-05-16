Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

Gold Reserve stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

