Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Gold Reserve Price Performance
Gold Reserve stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.55.
About Gold Reserve
