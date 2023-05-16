Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:GEGGL)

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4481 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ GEGGL opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (GEGGL)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.