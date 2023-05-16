Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 15,899 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 484,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 177,967 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,119,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,484,000 after buying an additional 229,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

