Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 181,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of EVERTEC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 8.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 37.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 6.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 215,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,115. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

