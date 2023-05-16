Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,466,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $432,137,000 after buying an additional 1,031,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,656,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 923,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.