Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $451.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.17 and a 200 day moving average of $474.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

