Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

