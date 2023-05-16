Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,122 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SS&C Technologies worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

