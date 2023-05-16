Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Belden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 15,648.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 49,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.31. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $92.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Belden’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.12%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

