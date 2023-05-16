Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 16,442 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of MMM opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $99.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

