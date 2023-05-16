Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,160 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Par Pacific worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 45.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 60.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Par Pacific Price Performance

PARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of PARR opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

