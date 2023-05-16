Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLSI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,716. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,271,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,468,018.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $128,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

