Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of GLSI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,716. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $21.50.
In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,271,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,468,018.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $128,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
