Greggs (LON:GRG) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRG. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.05) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($40.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.95) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Greggs Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,744.13 ($34.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,752.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,560.43. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($36.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,345.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greggs

Greggs Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.97), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($212,643.87). Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

