Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRPN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.77. Groupon has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.06 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 87.28% and a negative net margin of 39.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Groupon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $6,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

