Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in April

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,821,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 2,057,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 314.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRBMF remained flat at $5.61 during trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

