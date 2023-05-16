Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,650 shares.The stock last traded at $32.20 and had previously closed at $31.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $564.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

