GSK plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GSK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,464.72 ($18.35) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,451.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,437.65. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,348.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.30) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.73) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.16) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.71).

GSK Company Profile

In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,740.45). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,801.95). Also, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.70) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,740.45). Insiders bought 2,309 shares of company stock worth $3,249,586 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

