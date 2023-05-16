GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

