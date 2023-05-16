H. Charles Floyd Sells 6,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

H. Charles Floyd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,912. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 160,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on H shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.