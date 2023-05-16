H. Charles Floyd Sells 6,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

H. Charles Floyd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 9th, H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,912. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 160,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on H shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.