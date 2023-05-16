Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Arcellx Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACLX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 149,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,404. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -0.33. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $48.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares in the company, valued at $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,336.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,694,592 shares of company stock worth $75,969,339. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.
Arcellx Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
