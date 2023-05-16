Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 149,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,404. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -0.33. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares in the company, valued at $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,336.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,694,592 shares of company stock worth $75,969,339. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Arcellx Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

