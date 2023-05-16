Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

Matterport Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,228.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $61,832.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 647,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,228.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 461,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $846.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 81.79%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

