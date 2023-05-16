Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $337,187.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,447,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,332,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,689.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $337,187.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,447,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,332,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 241,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,729 and have sold 195,701 shares valued at $1,406,663. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,756. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.92% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

