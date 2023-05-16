Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 409,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Cryo-Cell International comprises about 0.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.81% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

CCEL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 1,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 5,669.11%.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

