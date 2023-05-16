Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases 17,663 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 1.1% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.72.
Roblox Trading Down 0.9 %
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Further Reading
