Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

HWC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. 82,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

