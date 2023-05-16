Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Short Interest Up 8.0% in April

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Harbor Custom Development Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCDIP traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 11,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.