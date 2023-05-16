Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 186,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 96,818 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $33.95.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 277,875 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

