Harvest Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $503,452.52 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.37 or 0.00104576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $19.32 million and $503,452.52 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

