Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ HA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $378.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.92. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.54) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 910,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,227 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 56.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 280.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 665,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 371,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

